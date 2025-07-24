Politics

Osun Senators’ Defection Labeled a Political Misstep by Governor Adeleke’s Media Adviser

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The political landscape in Osun State witnessed a pivotal shift following the defection of two senators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Hezekiah Bamiji, Senior Special Adviser on Media to Governor Ademola Adeleke, has characterized the senators’ move as a miscalculation influenced by unfounded rumours.

Speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief, Bamiji explained that Senators Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East) and Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central) were apparently swayed by circulating speculation that Governor Adeleke himself intended to switch allegiance to the APC. “Maybe what I can say is a kind of miscalculation on the part of the lawmakers. The rumour perhaps overwhelmed them, thinking that the governor was coming, they felt that they were Abuja politicians and should be faster than the governor,” he said.

okay.ng reports that Bamiji underscored the importance of party loyalty and consultative processes within the PDP’s structure in Osun State. “The governor is the leader of the party in Osun State. I felt they should have consulted with their leader and perhaps also the people in their various constituencies, but I am not sure that was done,” he added.

He further attributed the defection to a calculated “trap” set by the APC and emphasized that Governor Adeleke’s commitment to delivering effective governance does not hinge on party affiliation. The senators’ defection has shifted power dynamics in the Senate, bolstering the APC’s majority to 70 members while reducing the PDP’s bench to 28.

The political speculation was heightened after Governor Adeleke, along with his brother Adedeji Adeleke and renowned artist Davido, visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos earlier this month, intensifying curiosity about future alignments in Osun politics.

