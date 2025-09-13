Osun Governor Orders Urgent Action Over Convicted Monarch’s Throne Crisis

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has directed the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Dosu Babatunde, to immediately address the escalating crisis surrounding the throne of Apetumodu in Ipetumodu town following the conviction of the reigning monarch, Oba Joseph Olugbenga Oloyede, in the United States of America.

The Apetumodu, who is the 27th traditional ruler of the ancient community, was sentenced in August 2025 by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio to over four years in prison for fraudulently obtaining funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act’s COVID-19 loan scheme. The court further directed him to pay restitution exceeding $4.4 million and forfeit assets acquired through the fraudulent venture.

Since his sentencing, the town of Ipetumodu has been divided. While some citizens insist the stool should remain vacant until Oba Oloyede completes his jail term, others are pressuring the state government to declare the throne vacant and commence the process of selecting a new monarch.

Governor Adeleke’s directive came during the State Executive Council meeting on Friday, where he emphasized the urgency of the matter. He specifically ordered Babatunde to “take action on the ugly development at Ipetumodu where the King was recently jailed in the United States of America.” okay.ng reports.





The meeting also reviewed other critical policies. Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, revealed that the Governor urged ministries to accelerate the state’s Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and Technology Innovation policies. Adeleke commended the launch of the Imole Wifi Initiative and tasked the Ministry of Science and Technology to chart a roadmap for Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain applications across the state.

Beyond technology, Adeleke pressed for the swift rollout of the Youth Agropreneurship Programme across local governments, fast-tracking of sports-related bills, and stronger climate change initiatives aimed at attracting donor support and grants.

Meanwhile, the Apetumodu stool crisis worsened earlier in the week when a heated meeting among princes ended in chaos. At the gathering held in the palace, Chief Sunday Adedeji, the Asalu of Ipetumodu and most senior kingmaker, refused to endorse a letter declaring the stool vacant. His stance infuriated some princes who argued the throne should be declared open for contest.

Prince Olaboye Ayoola of the Aribile Ruling House expressed frustration after the meeting collapsed. He said, “During the meeting, we all decided that two new kingmakers should be elected to replace the deceased ones, and a letter was written to the governor declaring the seat vacant. But Chief Adedeji refused, insisting we won’t do that. He also announced he was no longer interested in being a kingmaker. That led to chaos, and the meeting ended without any resolution.”





Adedeji, however, defended his position, stressing that “Peace has to reign first.”

As tension deepens in Ipetumodu, all eyes remain on Governor Adeleke and his cabinet as the state grapples with balancing tradition, law, and public interest.