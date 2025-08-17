Osun APC Leader Warns Opposition Against Politicising EFCC Anti-Corruption Drive

A frontline chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has called on opposition politicians to stop politicising the anti-corruption campaign currently being pursued by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oyintiloye made the appeal following widespread reactions to the arrest of some politicians from opposition parties who are facing allegations of financial misconduct. Many critics had interpreted the development as an attempt to clamp down on the opposition and weaken their political structures.

In a statement issued in Osogbo on Sunday, Oyintiloye emphasized that membership of the opposition does not translate to immunity from investigation. According to him, anyone suspected of corruption must be ready to defend themselves before the law, regardless of political leanings.

He stated, “The EFCC has a mandate to investigate financial infractions against anyone, irrespective of political affiliations. Linking the President to the investigation of alleged financial infractions by opposition members in the name of politics is totally wrong.”





The Osun APC stalwart cautioned opposition elements against dragging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into the controversy, describing him as a man of integrity who will not compromise his principles to shield corrupt individuals.

“Whether you are a member of the ruling party or opposition, you are not immune to financial investigation. I want to caution members of the opposition parties to stop politicising what the EFCC is doing and prove their innocence, if they are innocent,” he maintained.

Oyintiloye added that more arrests would follow as the anti-graft agency deepens its probe, warning those attempting to hide under the umbrella of opposition politics that the Tinubu administration has no tolerance for corruption.

“President Tinubu is a man of honour and integrity, and he will not compromise his ideals in the name of politics. So, it is no longer business as usual. More corrupt politicians hiding in opposition parties with the intent to blackmail the President to get themselves off the hook will still be arrested. No room for graft under Tinubu administration,” he declared.





okay.ng reports that Oyintiloye’s comments echo the ruling party’s position that the EFCC’s activities should be viewed strictly within the framework of law enforcement and not as a tool for political victimisation.