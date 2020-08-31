Osun announces date for reopening of schools

The Osun State Government has fixed September 21, 2020 for schools in state to reopening.

Funke Egbemode, Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, made this announcement in a statement on Monday after this week’s State Executive Council meeting.

According to her, all schools in the state are set to resume in phases with effect from September 21 for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session.

Egbemode also said that stakeholders were expected to continue to put protocols in place towards the reopening of schools according to the guidelines set by the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Having conducted an assessment of schools within the State to ascertain the level of preparations for reopening, the government has scheduled schools to resume from the COVID-19 break on September 21st for an abridged third term of the 2019/2020 academic session, which is expected to end on October 30, 2020,” the statement reads partly.

“To make up for lost grounds caused by the COVID-19 induced lockdown, a new academic session (2020/2021 session) is scheduled to commence on November 9, 2020.

“Because of the Yuletide, schools will be expected to take a brief recess from December 24, 2020, to resume on January 4, 2021, for the concluding part of the first term of the new session which is scheduled to end January 22, 2021.”