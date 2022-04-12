Osun 2022: INEC publishes final list of governorship candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the final list of candidates for the governorship election in Osun state scheduled to hold on July 16, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued by INEC national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, on Tuesday.

According to Okoye, the publishing of the final list was in compliance with the Electoral Act 2022, following the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) published at the commission’s state and local government offices on March 25.

He, however, said any party that observed the name of its candidate was missing from the list “shall notify the commission in writing, signed by its national chairman and secretary, supported with an affidavit not later than 90 days to the election”.

“Furthermore, the attention of parties is drawn to Section 32(3) of the Electoral Act 2022, which provides that failure to notify the commission ‘shall not be ground to invalidate the election,” he said.

“The final list is published in our state and local government offices in Osun State, as well as our website and social media platforms for public information as required by law.

“Political parties are enjoined to note the provision of the law for compliance.”

See the full list of candidates in the coming election below: