Ossiomo Power Plant Rejects Allegations of Debt to Chinese Partner, Assures Customers of Full Power Restoration

The management of the Ossiomo Power Plant in Benin, Edo State, has strongly denied claims that it owes its Chinese counterpart, Jiangsu Communication Clean Energy Technology Company (CCETC), insisting that the firm has been duly compensated with payments exceeding ₦2 billion since operations began.

The clarification came in response to recent allegations that the shutdown of the 95 Megawatt (MW) facility on September 1 was due to unpaid dues and financial losses. The plant, which powers Edo State Government House, the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat, streetlights, and several private organizations, has been under dispute between Nigerian and Chinese partners.

Festus Evbuomwan, representing the Nigerian management, explained during a session with customers that the company was unaware of CCETC’s alleged $20 million investment claims. He said: “When they generate power, we sell and pay them.”

Evbuomwan revealed that CCETC later demanded ₦185 million outside agreed terms, which was rejected, stressing that the Chinese firm had already received over ₦2 billion through a joint account.





He added: “The Chinese partners have received over ₦2 billion for the power they generate with their machines. We operate a joint account where their investments are deposited, and payments are made accordingly.”

The Ossiomo management apologized for the temporary outage but confirmed that power generation had resumed, though not yet at full capacity. With five turbines being installed, Evbuomwan assured that supply would soon stabilize across connected communities.

He also clarified that the Edo State Government is not a stakeholder in the project, urging authorities to support local investors instead of discouraging indigenous enterprises.

okay.ng reports that Ossiomo has also begun installing a 33-kilovolt transformer along Airport Road and Lagos Road to enhance supply.