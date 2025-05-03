Osinbajo, Peter Obi, Makinde, Obasanjo, Other Dignitaries Pay Final Respects to Late Ayo Adebanjo in Ogun State

Prominent political and public figures gathered in Ogun State on Saturday to honour the life and legacy of the late elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo.

Among those in attendance were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, and the governors of Ogun, Lagos, and Oyo States—Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Seyi Makinde, respectively.

The funeral service, held at St Philip Anglican Church in Isanya Ogbo, Odogbolu Local Government Area, brought together a wide range of dignitaries to celebrate the life of Adebanjo, who passed away on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

Governor Abiodun described the late nationalist as a champion of justice and federalism, known for his unwavering stand against military rule and for promoting regional integration and democratic values. He also praised Adebanjo for revitalizing Afenifere as a socio-political force in Nigeria.





The Bishop of the Remo Diocese, Michael Fape, who led the service, urged Nigerians to draw lessons from Adebanjo’s purposeful life. Preaching from the book of John, he called on leaders to be more selfless and committed to national progress.

Other notable attendees included former Ogun State governors Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun, Central Bank Governor Yemi Cardoso, former deputy governor Senator Adegbenga Kaka, and Chief Ayo Opadokun.