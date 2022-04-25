Osinbajo: It will be injustice, betrayal to Nigeria if I refuse to run for President

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said it would amount to an act of betrayal to the country failed to contest in the 2023 Presidential election.

Okay.ng reports that Osinbajo made this statement when he visited Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday in Akure, the state capital.

According to the VP, retiring to his Ikene country home or Lagos with all the experiences acquired as a public servant would amount to a disservice to the people and himself, saying he cannot afford to retire early from politics.

He said, “Opportunity of public service is the most valuable thing. It comes once in a while. It is a special privilege to be called upon to serve. Our country needs service. That is what will get our country out of the doldrums.

“I have formally declared my intention to run as President. It was because nobody can be anything if God has not decided it. I believe the hand of God must be upon me.

“In that capacity, I got to find out so many things and gained lots of experience. I had opportunities to do what I could do. Knowing what I know and experience I think it will be a betrayal to our Nation.

“With all that has been given to me, I now retire quietly, it will be a great disservice to our country. I want to ensure I make the best case for the position I can.

“Now the opportunity has come, knowing what I know and the experience I have had, it will be a betrayal of all that I have been given I now retire to either Lagos or Ikenne to write memoirs, it will be a great injustice.

“I have come to you because you can make it happen as delegates. We make sure that. Nobody can be anything unless God says you will become what He has planned. God will make it happen and we will give the nation the best.”

Responding to the Osinbajo, Akeredolu said it is only God that enthrones, emphasising that the emergence of Osinbajo as the number two citizen in 2015 was divine.

“We have known ourselves for long, not today. We did not meet in politics, we have been friends since secondary school. Nothing can separate us as friends,“ the governor said.

“Ondo State is a state for you and a state for all. Be homely, this is your home. Where you are going, it is God that can take you there. It is only God that can do it.”