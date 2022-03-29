Osinbajo congratulates Tinubu at 70

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 70th birthday today, praying God would grant him strength, wisdom and favour.

This was contained in a statement personally signed by Osinbajo on Tuesday.

According to the Vice President, “it gives Dolapo and I great pleasure to send you our heartfelt birthday felicitations. And it is a unique one indeed; the Platinum Jubilee and the completion of yet another remarkable decade.”

Commending the former Governor’s service to the nation in different capacities, Prof. Osinbajo joined “the entire family, friends and associates to celebrate you on your 70th birthday and we pray that as your days, so shall your strength, wisdom and favour with God be.”

Below is the full text of the Vice President’s congratulatory statement:

CONGRATULATIONS TO ASIWAJU AT 70!

It is also an opportune time to give thanks to God Almighty for your service to the nation – as Senator of the Federal Republic, Governor of Lagos State and a founding leader of the All Progressives Congress.

In confronting the many challenges which came with the transition to democracy in 1999, you showed leadership and were always ready to push the boundaries. Not only did you query the limitations which had beset our federalism, you actively encouraged the use of the legal process in clarifying the constitution.

Asiwaju, your decades of sterling contributions in the public and political spheres are remarkable. In particular, your endeavours in the advancement of federalism, electoral reform, and party organisation have helped to enrich our democratic experience.

Happy birthday!