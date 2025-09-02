Osimhen’s €75m Galatasaray Move Headlines Landmark Summer for Nigerian Footballers

The 2025 summer transfer window has proven to be one of the most significant for Nigerian football, as several players sealed moves across Europe, America, and beyond in search of new opportunities and career growth.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen dominated the headlines with his record-breaking transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray for €75 million. The deal makes him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history, cementing his reputation as one of Africa’s top stars.

Wilfred Ndidi also made a bold switch after Leicester City’s relegation, signing for Beşiktaş in a €9.5 million deal. Similarly, Moses Simon left Nantes for newly promoted Paris FC in France’s Ligue 1 for €7 million, while Samuel Chukwueze moved to Fulham from AC Milan on an initial loan with a potential permanent deal worth up to €25 million.

Gift Orban made the leap to Germany by joining Hoffenheim from Lyon for €9 million plus add-ons, while Emmanuel Dennis left Nottingham Forest for a loan spell at Blackburn Rovers. Kelechi Iheanacho, however, remains without a club after his Sevilla exit despite interest from Celtic.





Emerging Nigerian talents also grabbed headlines. Toluwalase Arokodare secured a £24 million move to Wolves, Papa Daniel Mustapha joined Slovenian side NK Celje, and Christian Nwachukwu completed his switch to Sheffield United from Bulgarian outfit Botev Plovdiv.

In women’s football, Asisat Oshoala ended her decorated spell at Barcelona Femeni to join Bay FC in the United States’ National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) for €150,000. Rivers Angels striker Chiamaka Okwuchukwu also signed for San Diego Wave, while Rasheedat Ajibade left Atlético Madrid for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

This mix of high-profile and under-the-radar deals underscores Nigeria’s growing influence in global football. okay.ng reports that the moves represent both fresh starts for veterans and valuable exposure for younger stars eager to showcase their abilities on bigger stages.