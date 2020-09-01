Oshiomhole’s convoy involved in accident, two persons confirmed dead

Two policemen attached to former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, were confirmed dead on Tuesday when an articulated vehicle lost control and ran into the former governor’s convoy near Oluku junction in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the Edo State.

Oshiomhole’s convoy was on its way to Usen to join the APC campaign train for the September 19 Governorship Election when the accident occurred.

This prompted the APC candidate in the forthcoming election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to call off his rally at Usen.

A statement signed by Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshoke, disclosed this development, adding that two other persons sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

Oshoke’s statement partly read, “Some minutes after 12 pm today Tuesday, September 1, 2020, there was a motor accident involving the convoy of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, along Benin-Lagos by-pass before Oluku junction.

“We are sad to report that two police personnel in the Toyota Hilux truck lost their lives while two others are in critical condition receiving treatment at a hospital in the state. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other persons in the convoy, apart from those indicated above, did not sustain any injuries.”

It continued, “While we pray for the quick recovery of the injured policemen, we extend our condolences to the families of the departed.

“The case was immediately reported at the Ekiadolor Police Station, and investigations are ongoing.”