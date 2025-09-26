Opposition Coalition Orders Members to Abandon Old Parties for African Democratic Congress Ahead of 2027 Elections

The opposition coalition has intensified its preparation for the 2027 presidential race, directing all its members to officially cut ties with their previous political parties and join the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The instruction was issued on Thursday in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, following a high-level caucus meeting attended by party executives and influential political figures.

Although Abdullahi revealed that “final order has been given to all members to resign membership of other political parties,” he admitted that the caucus did not specify a clear deadline for the transition.

He clarified, “The coalition has rested everything concerning the African Democratic Association (ADA). That means, they are not interested in the registration or otherwise of the association. All the presidential aspirants have agreed to support whoever wins the primaries election.”





The ADC, launched on July 2 as a coalition platform to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, has already attracted a handful of notable opposition leaders. However, many prominent figures have yet to formally switch allegiance.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has severed ties with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but has not officially declared membership of the ADC. Similarly, Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, still maintains his LP membership while attending coalition activities.

okay.ng reports that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ADC will soon release a timetable for primary elections in Osun and Ekiti states ahead of the upcoming off-cycle governorship polls.

Reactions from Major Parties





The ruling APC has dismissed the coalition’s directive as insignificant. Bala Ibrahim, Director of Publicity for the APC, stated, “This is nothing to frighten or put the APC in any state of embarrassment… In the last elections, it is clear that the ADC does not have the strength to rattle the APC. So, this is nothing to give the APC sleepless nights.”

The PDP also downplayed the development. Its Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, remarked, “It’s not about the fortunes of the PDP. It’s about democrats being consistent and Nigerians standing by what they believe in… It’s even good we know those who are of the ADC, those who are of the APC, and those who are of the PDP.”

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) through its spokesperson Ladipo Johnson described the move as part of the natural “transfer window” of politics, likening it to Premier League football where players come and go.

Meanwhile, the factional spokesman of the Labour Party, Obiora Ifoh, distanced the LP from the matter, stating, “The ADC is an existing political party. Whatever decision they want to take, it is for them and their supporters.”

ADC’s Campaign Message

During a coalition convergence in Abeokuta, Ogun State, immediate past chairman Ralph Nwosu declared that the ADC was determined to end the “years of mismanagement” under the ruling APC.

He recalled, “After the 2019 election… Baba Obasanjo said one thing, that 2019 being our first time, we will gain small success… But by 2027 we will take over.”

Nwosu insisted that Nigeria’s high unemployment, poor infrastructure, and declining education were proof of failed leadership, urging Nigerians to secure voter cards and rally behind the ADC.

State chairman, Femi Soluade, added: “For too long, our dear state has been denied the progress it deserves… Today, I declare that enough is enough. The time has come to put an end to bad governance.”