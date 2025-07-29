OpenAI Unveils Study Mode Feature to Turn ChatGPT into Educational Tutor

OpenAI has unveiled a new feature in ChatGPT called study mode, a groundbreaking step toward transforming the AI chatbot into a deeper learning companion for students. The new functionality, which became available today, offers step-by-step guidance to help users understand concepts rather than simply providing instant answers.

Available now to logged-in users on Free, Plus, Pro, and Team plans, with ChatGPT Edu users gaining access in the coming weeks, study mode is built to encourage critical thinking, deepen understanding, and support sustained learning outcomes.

According to OpenAI, ChatGPT is rapidly becoming one of the most widely used educational tools globally, with students frequently relying on it for help with assignments, test prep, and self-paced learning. However, this reliance has also sparked concerns over students skipping the learning process entirely in favor of quick answers.

To address this, OpenAI’s study mode reimagines ChatGPT’s role in education, moving from answer-provider to interactive tutor. Instead of simply delivering results, the chatbot now engages users with Socratic questioning, guided prompts, and scaffolded content, promoting self-reflection, curiosity, and metacognition.





“Study mode encourages students to think critically about their learning. Even in the AI era, the best learning still happens when students are excited about and actively engaging with the lesson material,” said Robbie Torney, Senior Director of AI Programs at Common Sense Media.

Key Features of ChatGPT Study Mode:

Interactive Prompts : Students are guided with hints and reflective questions that break down complex topics while encouraging active participation.

: Students are guided with hints and reflective questions that break down complex topics while encouraging active participation. Scaffolded Responses : Concepts are organized in a clear, logical flow, easing cognitive overload and reinforcing the relationships between ideas.

: Concepts are organized in a clear, logical flow, easing cognitive overload and reinforcing the relationships between ideas. Personalized Support : Learning sessions are tailored based on users’ skill levels, prior interactions, and real-time feedback.

: Learning sessions are tailored based on users’ skill levels, prior interactions, and real-time feedback. Knowledge Checks : Through built-in quizzes and open-ended assessments, students can track their retention and ability to apply concepts in new contexts.

: Through built-in quizzes and open-ended assessments, students can track their retention and ability to apply concepts in new contexts. On-Demand Flexibility: Study mode can be switched on or off at any time during a conversation, allowing users to adapt it to different learning needs.

Student Testimonials:

Feedback from early testers, primarily college students, shows high praise for the new mode’s ability to simplify learning.

Noah Campbell described it as, “a live, 24/7, all-knowing office hours.”

Caleb Masi applauded the clarity it brought to complicated material: “Study mode did a great job breaking down dense content into clear, well-paced explanations.”





For Maggie Wang, the feature was transformative. “It was like a tutor who doesn’t get tired of my questions. After a 3-hour session, I finally understood sinusoidal positional encodings.”

Backed by Pedagogical Expertise

OpenAI developed study mode in collaboration with teachers, scientists, and pedagogy experts, grounding the feature in proven educational research. The focus is on promoting long-term understanding, not just quick wins.