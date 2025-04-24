OpenAI Eyes Google’s Chrome Amid Antitrust Pressure

In a dramatic turn of events during the ongoing antitrust trial against Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., OpenAI, the creator of the groundbreaking ChatGPT, has expressed a keen interest in acquiring Google’s widely used Chrome browser. This revelation came from Nick Turley, Head of Product for ChatGPT at OpenAI, during his testimony on Tuesday, as the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) pursues remedies to address Google’s alleged dominance in the online search and advertising landscape.

The DOJ’s case aims to foster fairer competition within these critical digital sectors. Turley’s statement underscores the potential ripple effects of the trial, suggesting a significant reshaping of the tech landscape if regulators compel Google to divest its popular browser. While Google has not indicated any intention to sell Chrome and has announced plans to appeal the ruling that found it holds a monopoly, OpenAI’s interest signals a potential major shift in browser ownership and the broader competitive dynamics of the internet.

Turley’s testimony shed light on OpenAI’s strategic motivations. He disclosed that the artificial intelligence powerhouse had previously sought a collaboration with Google to enhance ChatGPT’s capabilities. According to an email presented in court, OpenAI reached out to Google in July 2023, requesting access to its search API.

“We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google’s API, would enable us to provide a better product to users,” OpenAI stated in the email. However, Google reportedly declined this request in August, citing concerns about the implications of partnering with too many competitors.





“We have no partnership with Google today,” Turley confirmed during his testimony, highlighting the current competitive stance between the two tech giants.

Furthermore, Turley emphasized the potential benefits for ChatGPT’s development if the DOJ’s proposal to mandate Google to share its search data is implemented. He asserted that access to up-to-date and factual information through search is crucial for ChatGPT to accurately answer user queries. Notably, he acknowledged that ChatGPT is still “years away” from independently handling a significant majority (80%) of queries using its own search functionalities. This reliance on external search capabilities underscores the strategic value Chrome’s established user base and infrastructure could offer OpenAI.

Prosecutors in the antitrust case have raised critical concerns about the potential for Google’s existing dominance in search to provide an unfair advantage in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence. Their argument posits that Google’s AI tools could further solidify its monopoly by preferentially directing users back to its own search engine, stifling competition and innovation.

Google has countered these arguments by asserting that the current trial’s focus should not be on AI, emphasizing the competitive pressures it faces from other major tech players like Meta and Microsoft. However, Judge Mehta’s ruling last year highlighted Google’s past strategies to maintain its monopoly, including entering into exclusive agreements with companies like Samsung to preinstall Google Search as the default on mobile devices.

Intriguingly, court documents revealed that Google had at one point considered similar exclusivity arrangements not only for Search but also for its Gemini AI app and the Chrome browser. However, the company has recently shifted towards more open arrangements with manufacturers such as Samsung and Motorola, and with carriers like AT&T and Verizon, allowing for the inclusion of rival search apps.

Despite these recent moves towards openness, the DOJ is advocating for more stringent restrictions, specifically pushing for a ban on Google’s practice of paying partners to preinstall its search engine. The potential acquisition of Chrome by a significant player like OpenAI could introduce a new dynamic in the browser market, potentially loosening Google’s grip and fostering greater competition, aligning with the DOJ’s broader objectives. The unfolding developments in this antitrust trial will undoubtedly have profound implications for the future of online search, advertising, and the burgeoning artificial intelligence landscape.