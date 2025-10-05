OP-ED: 5 Exciting Highlights to Expect at PodFest Naija 2025, by Terry Kunle

By Terry Kunle

Nigeria’s first-ever podcast festival is almost here, and it promises to be a cultural moment you won’t want to miss. From powerful voices to vibrant experiences, 40 storytellers, six stages, one innovation session, two live podcasts, one masterclass, the unveiling of the next big podcaster, cultural showcases, and brand activations, here are five reasons this first-of-its-kind festival deserves a spot on your calendar:

1. 40+ Storytellers Taking the Stage

Get ready for an incredible lineup of Nigeria’s most influential voices. From Chude Jideonwo and Seun Okinbaloye to Tunde Onakoya, Adaora Mbelu, Morayo Afolabi-Brown, Rufai Oseni, and many more, the festival brings together podcasters, creators, and cultural icons who are shaping conversations across the nation. Expect powerful storytelling, fresh perspectives, and voices that inspire.





2. Live Podcast Shows You Can Experience in Person

PodFest Naija brings your favorite shows to life. Watch live podcast recordings happen in real-time, engage with hosts and guests, and be part of the audience that shapes these conversations. It’s podcasting like you’ve never experienced before.

3. Brand Activations and Interactive Experiences

Major brands including Coca-Cola, Sterling Bank, UAC Foods, Bet9ja, Crown Flour Mills, and others are creating immersive activations throughout the venue. Explore interactive booths, participate in brand experiences, and discover how storytelling intersects with innovation and business.

4. Gifts, Freebies, and Exclusive Surprises

Who doesn’t love free stuff? PodFest Naija is packed with giveaways, freebies, and surprise gifts for attendees throughout the day. From branded merchandise to special goodies from sponsors, there’s something for everyone who shows up ready to celebrate stories.

5. A Thriving Community of Creators and Podcast Lovers

PodFest Naija isn’t just an event—it’s a movement. Connect with 1,500+ storytellers, creators, brands, and podcast enthusiasts who share your passion. Network, collaborate, and be part of a community that’s shaping the future of podcasting and storytelling in Nigeria.





Important: Free Entry, But First Come, First Served!

PodFest Naija 2025 is completely FREE to attend, but space is limited. With expected attendance of 1,500 people, you’ll need to arrive early to secure your spot at Harbour Point. If the venue reaches capacity, don’t worry—you can still join the action virtually and experience the festival from wherever you are.

PodFest Naija 2025 takes place on Friday, October 10, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos. Don’t just hear about it, be part of the story.

Terry Kunle is the media manager, AT3 Resources