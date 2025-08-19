Ooni of Ife Rejects Alaafin’s Ultimatum over Chieftaincy Title, Palace Aide Explains Silence

The brewing traditional tussle between the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, has deepened after the Ooni’s palace declared that it would not bow to threats concerning the conferment of a Yoruba-wide chieftaincy title.

Moses Olafare, the official spokesperson of the Ooni, stated on Tuesday through a Facebook post that his principal had given a firm instruction not to respond to the ultimatum issued by the Alaafin. Oba Owoade had demanded within 48 hours that the Ooni reverse the Okanlomo of Yorubaland title bestowed upon Ibadan-based business mogul, Engineer Dotun Sanusi.

Olafare wrote: “My principal has directed me against issuing a press release on the empty threat. I beg to disappoint you, gentlemen of the press.”

According to him, the Ooni is determined not to “dignify the undignifyable” with a formal statement, stressing that the matter would be judged in the “public court of opinion.” He added: “Let’s rather focus on narratives that unite us rather than the ones capable of dividing us. No press release, please. 48 hours my foot!”





okay.ng reports that the Alaafin had earlier described the Ooni’s action as an “affront” and a “direct challenge” to his authority, emphasizing that he alone reserves the power to bestow chieftaincy titles that cover the entirety of Yorubaland.

In a statement signed by his Media and Publicity Director, Bode Durojaiye, Oba Owoade warned of consequences if the title is not withdrawn, citing a Supreme Court ruling that only the Alaafin holds such prerogative.

The unfolding episode recalls a similar clash in 1991 when the late Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, protested against the late Ooni, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, for conferring a pan-Yoruba title on NRC leader, Chief Tom Ikimi, describing it as a desecration of Yoruba tradition.