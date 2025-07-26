Education

Ondo Varsity Students Take to Streets After Colleague’s Death

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Students of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, launched a massive protest on Saturday in the aftermath of yet another student’s killing allegedly linked to a local resident. The latest incident follows a series of violent events that have left the university community in shock.

The demonstrators voiced their outrage over the suspected murder of Joy Adeyemi, a Human Kinetics student reportedly killed on Tuesday by her boyfriend, who is believed to be a native of the area. According to eyewitnesses, Joy’s disappearance was only uncovered after neighbors, alarmed by a foul odor, broke into the suspect’s room to find her lifeless body. The perpetrator then allegedly fled with proceeds from her business.

Placards bearing slogans such as ‘Stop Killing Us, AAUA Students’ and ‘State Government Should Intervene’ dominated the protest. Students referenced earlier tragedies involving Andrel Okah and John Abba—both killed just weeks before—as evidence of a disturbing trend targeting students.

Kunle, one of the student protesters, lamented, “Since Tuesday, nobody heard from her. It was neighbors who discovered what happened… The government must act now before the situation escalates beyond control.”

AAUA’s Head of Media and Protocols, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, pleaded with students to allow due process, urging, “We are appealing to the students not to take the law into their own hands and let police do a thorough investigation.”

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Joint Campus Committee, Ondo Axis, condemned the killings, declaring a 24-hour ultimatum for state authorities to apprehend those responsible and ramp up student security. The statement noted that if decisive action was not taken, a nationwide protest would follow.

Ondo State police spokesperson, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed three suspects had been apprehended, stating investigations continue as police pursue further leads.

