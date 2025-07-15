News

Ondo State Governor Distributes Key Ministries to New Commissioners, Urges Immediate Action

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Lucky Aiyedatiwa
Lucky Aiyedatiwa

In a recent directive aimed at fast-tracking governance in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially distributed portfolios to the 16 newly sworn-in commissioners. The governor emphasized the urgent need for these officials to commence their duties immediately and focus on fulfilling the promises made during the campaign.

The announcement, made through a statement by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, came shortly after the commissioners’ inauguration ceremony at the International Centre for Culture and Events in Akure.

The newly appointed commissioners have been assigned to vital sectors of the state’s administration. Notable assignments include Idowu Ajanaku handling Information and Orientation, Igbekele Ajibefun overseeing Education, and Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye managing Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing. Others include Ayodele Akande for Water Resources and Sanitation, Alabi Johnson for Energy and Mineral Resources, and Banji Awolowo Ajaka in charge of Health.

During the swearing-in, Governor Aiyedatiwa reminded the commissioners of the administration’s dedication to transparent governance and efficient service delivery. He also cautioned relatives and associates of the appointees against exerting undue influence on the commissioners’ offices. “To your family members, friends, and associates, I offer congratulations and a word of caution. While we appreciate their support, they must not put the new appointees under undue pressure by soliciting unnecessary favours,” he stated.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the broad scope of their duties, the governor stressed that commissioners must work for the collective interest of all Ondo citizens, not just their constituencies. These developments signal a new chapter in Ondo’s administrative landscape aimed at inclusive development and accountability. Okay.ng reports.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article BREAKING: Buhari’s Corpse Received at Katsina Airport Amid High-Level Delegation
Next Article Buhari Buried in Beloved Garden Spot at Daura Residence

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,535.00
Sell₦1,550.00
GBP
Buy₦2,123.00
Sell₦2,160.00
EUR
Buy₦1,755.01
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 1 day ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Buhari’s Daughter Noor Pens Emotional Farewell to Late Father
News
Buhari Buried in Beloved Garden Spot at Daura Residence
News
BREAKING: Buhari’s Corpse Received at Katsina Airport Amid High-Level Delegation
News Top stories
Nasarawa State Permanent Secretary Kidnapped in Lafia, Police Launch Extensive Manhunt
News
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu Reacts to US, UAE Visa Policy Changes, Orders Compliance with Global Immigration Norms
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like