Ondo State Governor Distributes Key Ministries to New Commissioners, Urges Immediate Action

In a recent directive aimed at fast-tracking governance in Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has officially distributed portfolios to the 16 newly sworn-in commissioners. The governor emphasized the urgent need for these officials to commence their duties immediately and focus on fulfilling the promises made during the campaign.

The announcement, made through a statement by Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, came shortly after the commissioners’ inauguration ceremony at the International Centre for Culture and Events in Akure.

The newly appointed commissioners have been assigned to vital sectors of the state’s administration. Notable assignments include Idowu Ajanaku handling Information and Orientation, Igbekele Ajibefun overseeing Education, and Ayorinde Abiola Olawoye managing Infrastructure, Lands, and Housing. Others include Ayodele Akande for Water Resources and Sanitation, Alabi Johnson for Energy and Mineral Resources, and Banji Awolowo Ajaka in charge of Health.

During the swearing-in, Governor Aiyedatiwa reminded the commissioners of the administration’s dedication to transparent governance and efficient service delivery. He also cautioned relatives and associates of the appointees against exerting undue influence on the commissioners’ offices. “To your family members, friends, and associates, I offer congratulations and a word of caution. While we appreciate their support, they must not put the new appointees under undue pressure by soliciting unnecessary favours,” he stated.





Highlighting the broad scope of their duties, the governor stressed that commissioners must work for the collective interest of all Ondo citizens, not just their constituencies. These developments signal a new chapter in Ondo’s administrative landscape aimed at inclusive development and accountability. Okay.ng reports.