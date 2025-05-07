Ondo State Government Denies Selling Cocoa Farmers’ Land to Private Firm

The Ondo State Government has strongly denied allegations by cocoa farmers in Odigbo Local Government Area that it sold their farmland located in the Oluwa Forest Reserve to a private company, resulting in their eviction and loss of livelihood, okay.ng reports.

On Sunday, hundreds of farmers protested against SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited and the state government, accusing them of destroying their cocoa plantations in the forest reserve to take over the land. The farmers claimed that the destruction was carried out under orders from Mr. Ayo Sotinrin, former CEO of SAO Agro-Allied Services and current Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, in collaboration with the state government.

In response, Mr. Ebenezer Adeniyan, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, clarified on Wednesday that Mr. Sotinrin was not involved in the land acquisition. He stated, “Mr. Ayo Sotinrin is the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, a Federal Government institution. Allegations implying that he is using a private firm to seize farmlands are malicious, unfounded, and a clear attempt at character assassination.”

The government affirmed that SAO Agro-Allied Services has operated under a Public-Private Partnership approved since 2021, following due process with full government oversight. “None of its activities involves the unlawful takeover of legally secured farms,” the statement added.





The statement further noted that many protesting farmers had breached agreements by exceeding allocated land boundaries and encroaching on restricted forest zones without authorization, posing environmental and security risks. The government insisted it acted within legal frameworks, guided by court injunctions, legal counsel, verified surveys, and documented notifications.

Additionally, the government cleared Rotimi Akinsola, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agribusiness, of any involvement in land grabbing, emphasizing his role in managing commercial agriculture investments aimed at job creation and revenue growth. The statement described claims against him as “false, politically driven and completely at variance with the facts.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed openness to dialogue with all stakeholders, emphasizing the administration’s commitment to transparency, environmental sustainability, and agricultural development as the state’s economic backbone.