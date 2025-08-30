Ondo Police Rescue Abducted Federal Medical Centre Staff in Owo

The Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the safe rescue of Mr. Ayodeji Akesinro, a staff member of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, who was kidnapped by armed assailants at his residence in Upenme community, Owo Local Government Area, on Thursday evening.

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Ondo State chapter, had earlier condemned the abduction and urged the state government and security operatives to ensure his safe return. In a statement signed by its chairman, Mr. Akinlolu Ayodeji, the body called for urgent government intervention to protect health professionals in the state.

According to the spokesperson of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Olayinka Ayanlade, Akesinro was rescued unhurt following a joint operation between the police and local vigilante groups on the directive of Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adebowale Lawal.

“The joint team, working tirelessly and in close collaboration, deployed credible intelligence and embarked on aggressive bush combing operations throughout Thursday and into Friday night. Their sustained efforts paid off when the kidnappers, confronted in a gun duel, were forced to flee, abandoning the victim,” Ayanlade revealed.





The police further confirmed that no ransom was paid before Akesinro’s release and he has since been reunited with his family after medical evaluation at FMC Owo.

Commissioner Lawal assured residents of the command’s commitment to tackling crime, stating that kidnappers and violent offenders would continue to face decisive action.

okay.ng reports that security operations in Ondo have recently intensified as kidnapping cases rise in parts of the state, with the police vowing to collaborate with communities to ensure safety.