Ondo Police Arrest Self-Proclaimed Traditional Ruler and Chiefs Over Unauthorized Installation in Ijare

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested Adekolajo Aladeseyi, who allegedly took it upon himself to become the Olujare of Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area without legal sanction.

Four others who reportedly assisted in the installation ceremony were also detained.

Confirming the arrests, Commissioner of Police Olutokunbo Afolabi said the operation was ordered by the state government to prevent violence and maintain community peace. He emphasized that the installation was carried out without approval from the local or state government.

“The suspects’ conduct was unlawful, and their actions could have resulted in violence,” Afolabi said.





The Olujare stool, classified as a first-class traditional rulership, has been vacant since the death of Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun, Kokotiri II, four years ago. Some local kingmakers and royal families had rejected Aladeseyi’s installation, citing exclusion from the legitimate selection process.

The arrested individuals will be prosecuted after investigations conclude.