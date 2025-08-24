Ondo Governor Aiyedatiwa Urges End to Mental Health Stigma as New Specialist Facility Opens

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on residents to support efforts aimed at dismantling the stigma surrounding mental health and substance abuse.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Minds Medical Specialist Hospital and Drug Rehabilitation Centre in Ondo town on Saturday, Aiyedatiwa stressed the importance of providing accessible healthcare for people living with mental health challenges.

The newly opened facility, established by Dr. Jibayo Adeleye, a medical doctor and former Special Adviser on Health Matters, is designed to cater to patients battling mental illness and drug addiction. According to the governor, the initiative represents hope for many residents in need of support.

“We are saying that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. We are affirming that every individual deserves access to quality mental health care, regardless of their background or socio-economic status. Let us break the stigma surrounding mental health and drug addiction,” Aiyedatiwa said.





He emphasized that the launch of the hospital symbolizes not just a medical addition but a societal statement. “Minds Medica’s mission to provide accessible, affordable, and high-quality mental health services is a bold commitment to preserving the values and total well-being of our people in body, mind, and spirit.”

Founder Dr. Adeleye said the centre was established to fill the gap in mental health care within Ondo State. “Mental ailment is not the end of life. It is actually treatable. In Ondo State, there is only one spot where you can be treated for mental illness or drug addiction, and that is the neuropsychiatric hospital in Akure, which is being run by the government,” he said.

Highlighting the rising cases of drug abuse, Adeleye noted: “Drug abuse is an epidemic in our society. It is an emergency; it is a problem everybody must be alert to in order to stamp it out.”

Also speaking at the event, mental health expert, Dr. Dokun Adedeji, disclosed that an estimated 25 to 30 percent of Nigerians live with mental health disorders. “From estimates, about 25% to 30% of Nigerians have one mental issue or the other. People can be helped and then live a better life. But I think the problem in Nigeria is the stigma,” he explained.





The new facility is expected to complement government efforts in tackling addiction and mental illness across the state. okay.ng reports.