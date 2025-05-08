Ondo Court Orders Remand of Self-Declared Monarch and Associates Over Illegal Installation

An Ondo State Chief Magistrate Court in Akure has ordered the remand of 67-year-old Adekolajo Aladeseye, who allegedly installed himself as the monarch of Ijare in Ifedore Local Government Area, alongside four others.

The suspects-Fasore Lawrence, Ajidahun Abraham, and Adegbenro Akanle-were arrested by the state police on Wednesday for unlawfully crowning Aladeseye without state government approval.

The defendants faced a three-count charge including conspiracy, unlawful installation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace. Police prosecutor Babatunde Ajiboye stated the accused conspired to cause public disorder. The charge sheet detailed that on April 15, 2025, at about 1:00 am in Ijare town, the defendants conspired to commit misdemeanor by installing Aladeseye as Olujare without approval from the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs, violating Sections 517(A), 249(d) of the Criminal Code, and Section 15 of the Ondo State Chiefs Law.

Despite pleading not guilty, the defendants were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for May 12, 2025. Their counsel, Adelanke Akinrata, argued for bail citing constitutional rights and described the accused as responsible community leaders unlikely to incite unrest. Chief Magistrate Jaiyeola Ogungade adjourned the case for bail determination.