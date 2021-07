Three persons have been killed as armed robbers attacked a bank at Ilara Mokin, Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Okay.ng gathered that the casualties include a policeman, a commercial motorcyclist and a staff of the Elizade University, identified as Bunmi Afuye.

According to reports, the robbers reported struck around 3.00pm on Thursday as they shot their way into the bank, escaped with huge sums of money.





More to come…