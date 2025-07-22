Omoni Oboli Reveals Secret to Staying Married for Over Two Decades

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, has opened up about the foundation of her enduring marriage to her husband, Nnamdi Oboli, revealing that their mutual decision to eliminate the option of divorce was key to their 24-year journey together.

In a heartfelt conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Omoni reflected on her marital journey, which began in 2000, and how a decision made even before their wedding helped sustain their love through years of ups and downs.

“Staying married for over two decades… First things first, you have to decide. It’s a decision,” she said. “From day one, we decided that divorce was not an option—even before we got married.”

Okay.ng reports that the actress, known for her emotional depth and on-screen strength, emphasized that forgiveness plays a critical role in any lasting marriage.





“There’s almost nothing someone can do that you can’t forgive, if you want to forgive. We all have to realise that we’re all sinners,” she noted, urging couples to lead with understanding rather than judgment.

Omoni revealed that her love story was anything but conventional. Her husband proposed just two weeks after they met, and they tied the knot within four months. She admitted she was “young and unsure”, but what drew her in was “the way my husband loved me.”

Still, the honeymoon phase didn’t last long. According to her, their first year together was marked by turbulence, largely stemming from how quickly they jumped into the marriage without deeply knowing each other.

“Till today, I don’t know how I agreed to marry him so quickly,” she said with a smile. “But looking back, we survived because we had already made up our minds to stay, no matter what.”





Omoni connected her real-life experience to her latest film project, “After a Night in July,” which she says reflects elements of her own love story and the trials of early marriage.

In a caption accompanying a promotional video, she shared:

“After a Night in July is so special to me because parts of it mirror my real life. My husband proposed two weeks in, and we married four months later! Our first year was turbulent, but we chose love. If you’re married or intend to marry, you’ll learn, laugh, and love.”

The actress, often praised for balancing a successful career with family life, continues to be a voice for intentional love, resilience, and emotional maturity in relationships.