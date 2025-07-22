Omoborty Warns Against Self-Sacrifice in the Name of Helping Others

Celebrities

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Popular Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, widely known as Omoborty, has advised her followers and the public to exercise caution when offering assistance to others, stressing the importance of not jeopardising one’s own wellbeing in the process.

Okay.ng reports that the actress took to her Instagram page to share a personal reflection following a conversation with a fellow actor who revealed he had received over 560 help requests in his direct messages alone.

The revelation made Omoborty reflect on her own experiences of giving beyond her capacity to meet other people’s needs.

Help, but not at your own detriment,” she wrote. “If you respond to every touching story, one day you’ll become one too. And sadly, the same people clapping now will ask, ‘What did you even do with your money?’”

Omoborty, known for her candour on social issues, noted that while emotional appeals can be overwhelming, people must learn to set boundaries and avoid falling into the trap of guilt-driven generosity.

“There are real needs out there,” she acknowledged, “but also many fake stories. You must learn to draw the line.”

She encouraged her followers to prioritize their responsibilities, including family and personal goals, and not feel bad about declining requests when necessary.

“Everyone has their own struggles. Don’t let anyone make you feel bad for not being able to help,” she added.

The actress concluded her post with a light-hearted but profound observation: “Even jollof rice no dey go round sometimes.” She also offered a prayer for future generations, hoping that they would live with greater ease and prosperity.

