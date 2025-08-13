News

Olusegun Obasanjo Library Demands N2.5 Billion From EFCC Over Midnight Raid

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL)
Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL)

The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has demanded N2.5 billion in compensation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the August 10 raid on its premises, which management says caused severe reputational, financial, and business damage to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

According to the OOPL, operatives from EFCC’s Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 stormed the facility around 2 a.m. during a “Wet & Rave Splash Extravaganza” at the OOPL Rounda fun spot, arresting 93 youths and seizing 18 vehicles along with mobile devices.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, Managing Director Vitalis Ortese alleged that the operation — led by an EFCC officer identified as Olapade and carried out with over 50 armed men — involved gunfire and death threats, sparking panic and injuries among attendees trying to flee.

“Both the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigeria Police Force (NPF) are jointly and severally liable for the deliberate embarrassing and utterly malicious damage occasioned by their invasion,” Ortese said.

“We are fully persuaded that the acts are aggravated, unconstitutional, oppressive, and clearly actuated by malice against the institution of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library and its Chief Promoter.”

The management is also demanding N1 billion compensation for those arrested and whose vehicles were taken, as well as public apologies from both the EFCC and the Nigeria Police Force to be published across major media platforms.

They have given a seven-day ultimatum, after which they will seek legal redress.

OOPL Legal Adviser, Olumide Ayeni (SAN), said evidence — including a beret and bullet shell from the scene — showed there had been indiscriminate shooting during the raid.

TAGGED:
Muhammad A. Aliyu
