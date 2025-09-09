Education

Oluremi Tinubu Calls for United Efforts to Safeguard Nigeria’s Schools

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Oluremi Tinubu
Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged stakeholders across the country to intensify collective efforts aimed at safeguarding schools and protecting the right of every child to education. She emphasized that education remains the bedrock of national growth and must be defended at all costs.

Mrs. Tinubu, who is also an educator and former teacher, made this appeal in her message commemorating the 2025 International Day to Protect Education from Attack, which is observed annually to highlight the urgent need for safe learning environments.

The 2025 global theme, “Challenging Narratives, Reshaping Action”, according to her, represents a call to move beyond statements and adopt bold, deliberate measures to ensure that learners, teachers, and institutions are free from threats.

> “The theme calls us to move beyond words and take stronger action to safeguard education,” the First Lady said.

- Advertisement -

 

She noted that societies that neglect their schools risk eroding their future, warning that insecurity in educational institutions could destroy the hope of generations to come.

Acknowledging the role of global agencies such as the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), and the Education Above All Foundation, Mrs. Tinubu commended their interventions in protecting children’s rights to learning.

She, however, called on Nigeria’s security agencies to strengthen ongoing efforts.

- Advertisement -

“In Nigeria, our security agencies are doing their best, but protecting schools must remain a shared national priority,” she added.

okay.ng reports that her call highlights the increasing need for unity among government institutions, civil society, and communities to safeguard classrooms against violence and insecurity.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nasir El-Rufai El-Rufai Petitions Police Service Commission Over Kaduna Commissioner’s Alleged Misconduct
Next Article Dollar to Naira GTBank International Payment Rate Today 9 September 2025

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,515.00
Sell₦1,530.00
GBP
Buy₦2,060.00
Sell₦2,100.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,790.00

Updated: 8 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

NUPENG
NUPENG Suspends Nationwide Strike After Reaching Deal with Dangote Refinery
News
Super Eagles Battle Back to Hold South Africa 1-1 in World Cup Qualifier
Sport
Air Peace
Heavy Rainfall in Lagos Forces Air Peace to Delay Flights, Airline Prioritizes Safety
News
Israel Strikes Doha, Targets Hamas Leaders as Qatar Condemns ‘Criminal Attack’
International News
Presidency Counters Dino Melaye’s Debt Remarks, Labels Them “Entertainment”
News
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like