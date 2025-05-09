Olubadan Suspends Two Mogajis Over Land Grabbing Allegations

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, has taken decisive action by suspending two family chiefs, known as Mogajis, for their involvement in land grabbing activities.

The chiefs affected are Mogaji Kukula, Kamorudeen Kolawole of the Kukula family in Oke-Ofa Baba Isale, Ibadan North East Local Government, and Mogaji Samsudeen Bello of the Ekerin Ajengbe family, Isale Osi, Ibadan South West Local Government, Oyo State.

The suspension, which is effective immediately, was announced during a meeting of the Olubadan Land Matters Committee held on Thursday at the Old Olubadan Palace, Oja Oba, Ibadan. The Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, Solomon Olugbemiga Ayoade, confirmed the development in a release on Friday.

Speaking through the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the monarch emphasized that the suspension would remain until the chiefs “retrace your steps and do the needful.” He warned, “You have been told severally to desist from any act that can tarnish the reputation and image of the Olubadan and Ibadanland, such as land grabbing, trespassing, forceful land taking, oppression of your family members and other residents in your domain.”





The suspended Mogajis were also instructed to cease parading themselves as traditional title holders until their cases are reviewed. Furthermore, law enforcement agencies have been directed to arrest any suspended chiefs who defy this order.

Oba Olakulehin expressed disappointment over the disregard shown by some Mogajis and Baales who failed to attend the committee’s summons, warning that continued absenteeism could lead to loss of their titles for insubordination.

The meeting was attended by prominent traditional rulers and advisers, including Oba Abiodun Kola Daisi (Ashipa Olubadan), Oba Dauda Abiodun Azees (Ashipa Balogun), and Chief Isiaka Akinpelu, among others.