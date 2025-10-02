Olubadan Steps In as Sunday Igboho Battles Federal Government Over Frozen Bank Accounts

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has assured Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, of his intervention regarding the financial restrictions placed on him by the Federal Government (FG).

Igboho, joined by some loyal supporters, paid a visit to the traditional ruler at his Bodija residence in Ibadan on Monday. The private meeting, which lasted 40 minutes, reportedly focused on national security and the activist’s lingering face-off with the authorities.

A statement issued on Wednesday from Igboho’s media office revealed that discussions covered insecurity in the South-West region, including the rise in banditry across Kwara State. It added that the monarch pledged to assist Igboho in addressing his outstanding issues with the Federal Government.

“The Olubadan promised to intervene on the challenges faced by Igboho, including his designation as a wanted person and the embargo placed on his bank accounts,” the statement partly read.





okay.ng reports that Igboho’s confrontation with the Department of State Services (DSS) dates back to 2021 when his Ibadan residence in Soka was raided by security operatives, leading to the death of two of his aides and the arrest of 13 others. He was accused of stockpiling arms at the time.

During his courtesy call, Igboho congratulated the Olubadan on his coronation and hailed his influence as a unifying leader across Ibadan and Yorubaland.

“Olubadan has been a father figure to me since his time as governor. His reign will no doubt further promote peace, unity, and development in Ibadanland and Yorubaland,” Igboho said.

The activist also expressed his readiness to cooperate with the Federal Government in strengthening security across the South-West zone.