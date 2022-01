Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Adetunji, is dead

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji, is dead

The monarch passed away today, Tuesday, January 2, 2022, aged 93 at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He became the Olubadan on March 4, 2016.

