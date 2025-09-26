Olubadan Ladoja Appeals to Tinubu for Creation of Ibadan State During Coronation

The ancient city of Ibadan witnessed a historic moment on Friday as Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja was formally installed as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The coronation, which drew dignitaries from across Nigeria, was not just a traditional celebration but also a platform for a strong political request directed at the nation’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Addressing the large crowd after receiving the Staff of Office from Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Oba Ladoja made a passionate appeal for the creation of Ibadan State. He urged President Tinubu to consider the request as a priority before 2027, stressing that the demand reflects the will of his people.

Speaking in Yoruba, the monarch said, “My people sent me a message to Mr President. Mr President, they said the creation of Ibadan State is their priority.”

Governor Makinde, who presided over the presentation, hailed the smooth succession system of Ibadanland, which has eliminated disputes in the ascension to the throne. He congratulated Oba Ladoja and expressed optimism that his reign would bring peace and unity not only to Ibadanland but to Oyo State at large.





“It is a great honour to join in celebrating the coronation and presentation of the Staff of Office to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adewolu Ladoja, as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. The joy and excitement that fill Ibadan today remind us of the importance of upholding our cherished traditions,” Governor Makinde said.

The ceremony at Mapo Hall was preceded by traditional rites at the Labosinde Compound, Oja’ba, where Chief Waheed Popoola, the Afobaje of Ibadanland, placed Akoko leaves on Oba Ladoja’s head.

The event was attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Osun State Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, and former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke.

Also present were political figures such as Senator Sharafadeen Abiodun, Senator Yunus Akintunde, Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, Teslim Folarin, and Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, alongside several federal and state lawmakers.





The new monarch’s call for Ibadan State reflects a long-standing aspiration of the people of Ibadanland who have, over the years, argued for state creation as a way of deepening representation and promoting development in Nigeria’s federal structure.

okay.ng reports that the installation of Oba Ladoja marks the climax of his over three-decade-long journey through the chieftaincy hierarchy of Ibadanland, culminating in his ascension to the prestigious throne.