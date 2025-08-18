Olubadan-Designate Rashidi Ladoja Returns to Ibadan Ahead of Coronation Process

Former Oyo State Governor and Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, has returned to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, marking an important step toward his official installation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ladoja arrived at his family house in Isale-Osi, located in the Ibadan South East Local Government Area, where he was received by relatives, associates, and loyalists.

According to his media aide, Adeola Oloko, the respected politician and traditional ruler-in-waiting is expected to proceed to his Ondo Street residence in Bodija, Ibadan North Local Government Area, shortly.

Confirming his presence in the city, Oloko said: “The 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Ladoja, is in town right now. He is at Isale-Osi. From here, we are moving to his house at Bodija.”





okay.ng reports that members of the Olubadan-in-Council had earlier, on April 4, 2025, unanimously nominated and approved Ladoja to succeed the late 43rd Olubadan, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin. This decision was reached after the traditional 21-day mourning period for the departed monarch.

Although Ladoja was not physically present at the decisive meeting held at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, his selection received the full backing of the council. The formal confirmation of his ascension now lies with Governor Seyi Makinde, who will ratify the decision and announce the date for the staff of office presentation.

With his return, anticipation is building across Ibadan as indigenes, chiefs, and cultural enthusiasts await the official confirmation of his coronation.