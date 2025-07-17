Olubadan-Designate Calls for Unity and Peace Among Ibadan Residents

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has appealed to the people of Ibadan to prioritize peaceful coexistence as a vital principle in their daily lives. This call was made during a significant gathering with the Council of Traditional Baales at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Gbenga Ayoade, the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan, who spoke from Ibadan, the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Akeem Adewoyin, represented Ladoja at the meeting. The Olubadan-designate urged residents and leaders alike to sustain the long-standing harmony that makes Ibadan unique in its diversity of language, religion, and ethnicity.

“Ibadanland is known to enjoy peaceful co-existence irrespective of difference in language, religion and tribe. I, therefore urge you all to remain peaceful and be your brothers’ keepers,” Ladoja emphasized.

Okay.ng reports that the event also marked a solemn occasion for the Council, as they commemorated the life and legacy of the late Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who passed away at the age of 90 on July 7. The Council President, Oladapo Atilola, expressed their support for the Olubadan-designate, promising unalloyed allegiance to aid the city’s progress.





The meeting was attended by several notable traditional figures, including the Maye of Olubadan, Senior Chief Lekan Alabi, and Mogaji Muktar Gbadeyanka among others, illustrating the unity within Ibadan’s traditional institution.

This gathering signifies a crucial moment of solidarity and vision for Ibadan’s future, reinforcing traditional leadership’s role in maintaining the city’s social fabric and development.