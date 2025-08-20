Olu of Warri Applauds Tinubu as Federal Government Unveils 80-Bed Specialist Hospital in Delta

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, has hailed President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Government for bringing a state-of-the-art maternal and child healthcare facility to the Ugbuwangue community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The hospital, named Renewed Hope Mother and Child Specialist Hospital, Ugbuwangue, was constructed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking during Tuesday’s inauguration, where the facility was formally handed over to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, the monarch described the project as “cherished and appreciated,” noting that it would significantly improve healthcare delivery in Warri and its environs.

“Without health, there is no wealth. Wealth is meaningless without health. The hospital, without any doubt, will ultimately change the Ugbuwangue community. It is therefore well cherished and appreciated,” he declared.





He also appealed to residents to protect the facility and ensure unhindered access. “The access must be clear all the time, 24/7, because cases can arise where people will have to get here in a hurry, and there should be no hindrance on their way at all.”

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, who was also present, described the hospital as “a beacon of hope” and commended the Federal Government for aligning with his M.O.RE Agenda.

“This project is not just a physical structure; it is a critical step forward in achieving health-related sustainable development goals. By investing in healthcare, we are investing in the future of our State,” Oborevwori said.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, explained that the facility aligns with Goal 3 of the SDGs: “good health and well-being for all.” She added: “What makes today even more special is that this project is being commissioned under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a vision grounded in social inclusion, equity, and the acceleration of national development outcomes.”





Warri South council chairman, Comrade Isaac Weyinmi Agbateyiniro, said the project would drastically reduce maternal and child mortality rates in the area.

The Acting Medical Director of FMC Asaba, Dr. Ekeneam Omo, assured that patients “will be treated with dignity, empathy, and excellence.” He also revealed that the hospital is equipped with emergency, female, neonatal, and paediatric wards; an ICU; a theatre; consulting rooms; a laboratory; staff quarters; and a backup power system. However, he appealed for additional land and modern equipment such as digital X-ray and CT scan machines.

okay.ng reports that the new hospital is expected to transform healthcare accessibility int Delta State and beyond, providing residents with lifesaving maternal and child health services.