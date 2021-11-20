‘Olu Jacobs is dealing with Lewy body dementia’, Joke Silva speaks on husband’s health

Nigerian actress, Joke Silva, has revealed that her husband, Olu Jacobs, is battling Lewy body dementia.

The veteran actress made this disclosure in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

According to her, Olu Jacobs had been living with the disease for some years.

She said: “He is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB).

“It is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease, it affects the brain and affects the person.

“First time I’m saying this publicly… that is what we have been dealing with but the thing is, it is hard on him because he doesn’t understand what is going on and it is hard on us family members as well.

“We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish I had the old you here so I don’t battle these times on my own but we are grateful for the moment of clarity. I miss the times we work together.”

Olu Jacobs and his wife Joke Silva have been married for 35 years.