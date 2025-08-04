Olamide Reveals Why Music Executive Role is Easier Than Being an Artist

Nigerian rap legend and YBNL Nation boss, Olamide, has opened up about his dual life as an artist and music executive, revealing that he finds it easier managing other artists than staying in the spotlight himself.

In a candid conversation with popular YouTuber Korty EO, Olamide explained that his personal experience as a musician gives him a deeper understanding of how creatives think and function, which helps him navigate his role as a label boss more efficiently.

“It’s way much easier for me being a music executive than an artist because I’m an artist, so I’ve an understanding of the needs of creatives,” Olamide said.

He emphasized that his background allows him to recognize the highs and lows artists go through, including moments of inspiration, ego, and emotional vulnerability.





“I know the way we think, I know the way we see things. I know when we are in an element. I know when we want to run mad. I know when we are getting high on our supply. I know when we are getting high on the fame, life, money and success. So, it’s easier for me to deal with creatives,” he explained, adding that he is careful “not to bite more than I can chew.”

Olamide’s YBNL label is home to several top Nigerian artists, including Fireboy DML and Asake, who have gone on to achieve continental and global success under his mentorship.

The rapper also addressed the ongoing debate surrounding Nigerian rappers switching to singing, a trend some fans see as a departure from the genre’s core identity.

“You can’t box me and call me a rapper — I love music,” Olamide said, reaffirming his versatility and resistance to being confined to a single label.