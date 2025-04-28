Entertainment

Olamide and Wizkid Join Forces on New Single “Kai!” | Listen

Zuladine Ibrahim
By Zuladine Ibrahim
1 Min Read

Nigerian music heavyweights Olamide and Wizkid have come together for a fresh collaboration titled “Kai!”, a stunning and thought-provoking release that adds new energy to the 2025 music scene.

Olamide, who leads the YBNL Nation label, has already made a strong start to the year with the earlier release of “Idan Buruku (Freestyle)”, and “Kai!” marks his second offering for 2025.

The new track sees Olamide tapping into his signature blend of street rap and mainstream appeal, while Wizkid adds his smooth and melodic touch, creating a dynamic blend that fans from both camps are already celebrating.

Listen to the song below:

