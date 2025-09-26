Economy

Okpebholo Signs $250m EuroAfrica CCI Investment Deal For Edo

1 Min Read

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has secured a $250 million investment deal with the European African Chamber of Commerce and Industries (EuroAfrica CCI).

The agreement was signed during the 2025 Edo State Global Investment Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and will be implemented over three to five years.

EuroAfrica CCI is a coalition of chambers of commerce from 98 countries across Europe and Africa. The pact covers agriculture, mining, renewable energy, technical education, skills training, and green infrastructure.

Governor Okpebholo, represented by his Chief Press Secretary Fred Itua, said the administration will ensure transparency and accountability in delivering the projects. He stressed that the investments will create jobs, expand opportunities, and drive sustainable development.

EuroAfrica CCI’s Director General, Amb. Dr. Kingsley Obasohan, pledged to align with Nigeria’s local content policies to empower Edo people, expand industrial value chains, and build human capacity.

“The agreement will run for an initial period of five years, with joint review mechanisms to monitor progress and ensure mutual accountability,” Itua added.

ByOGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
