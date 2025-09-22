Politics

Okpebholo Begins ₦1.2bn Payment to Disengaged Edo Workers

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
By OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
2 Min Read
Monday Okpebholo
Monday Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has commenced the settlement of entitlements for disengaged workers of state-owned institutions, releasing ₦1.2 billion as the first tranche of payments.

The funds cover benefits for 682 former staff of the College of Education, Ekiadolor, and 32 from the College of Education, Igueben, who were disengaged under the previous administration.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Fred Itua, confirmed the disbursement, stating that the payment was made in compliance with the Pension Act. He added that ₦292 million has also been approved as the second tranche for disengaged workers of the Colleges of Agriculture in Iguoriakhi and Agenebode.

“The payment is scheduled to be effected on or before Wednesday this week. With this intervention, the State Government has so far released ₦1.4 billion to the four Colleges of Education, bringing relief to hundreds of families,” Itua said.

He described the move as part of the administration’s broader reforms to reposition education in the state while prioritizing welfare.

“This bold action by the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration reaffirms its resolve to ensure equity and compassion in governance,” he added.

The state government earmarked a total of ₦4.6 billion for the full settlement of disengaged staff across the affected institutions.

OGUNGBAYI FEYISOLA FAESOL
Faesol is a journalist at Okay.ng, reporting on business, technology, and current events with clear, engaging, and timely coverage.
