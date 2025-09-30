Okpebholo Approves Edo Ecological Commission, Names Agbomhere Chairman

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the establishment of the Ecological Funding and Management Commission to strengthen environmental governance in the state.

In a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Musa Ikhilor, the commission is designed to provide a legal and institutional framework for sustainable ecological management. It will also ensure transparency in resource mobilisation while aligning Edo’s environmental policies with national and international commitments.

The commission is tasked with promoting ecological sustainability, climate resilience, biodiversity protection, and environmental justice.

Blessing Agbomhere has been appointed as chairman, while Felix Ibhade will serve as Executive Director (Projects). Other appointees include Ivie Uwaifo as Executive Director (Administration) and Khadijat Yusuf as Executive Director (Finance).





According to Ikhilor, the nominees will be forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

He noted that the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to safeguarding the environment for present and future generations, while positioning Edo as a model for climate action and sustainable development.