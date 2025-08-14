Okonjo-Iweala Warns: Nigeria’s Digital Future at Risk as Over Half Remain Offline

The Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has raised concern over Nigeria’s slow progress in internet connectivity, warning that the nation risks losing out on opportunities in the fast-expanding global digital trade market.

Speaking in Abuja on Thursday during the launch of the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy (WEIDE) Fund, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala revealed that only 45 percent of Nigerians have internet access, far below the global average of 67 percent.

“No nation can truly digitize without a steady supply of electricity and reliable, affordable internet,” she stated. “More than half of Nigerians remain disconnected, and this gap must be closed if we are to seize the opportunities of digital trade.”

Nigeria was selected as one of only four countries—alongside Jordan, Mongolia, and the Dominican Republic—for the WEIDE Fund’s 2024 pilot phase. The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), led by Executive Director Nonye Ayeni, will oversee local implementation.





According to Dr. Okonjo-Iweala, over 67,000 Nigerian women entrepreneurs applied for the program. Due to the outstanding quality of applications, the number of beneficiaries was increased from the initial 100 to 146.

Sixteen entrepreneurs in the “Booster Track” will each receive up to $30,000 in funding and 18 months of technical support. Another 130 participants in the “Discovery Track” will get up to $5,000 and one year of business development assistance. Beneficiaries come from diverse sectors, including agriculture, information technology, fashion, hospitality, beauty, and manufacturing.

The WTO boss underscored that digital trade, valued globally at $4.25 trillion, remains the fastest-growing segment of commerce, yet Africa’s share is still below 1 percent. She called for coordinated efforts among the Ministries of Communications, Industry, and Power to close the connectivity gap, improve infrastructure, and empower women to compete on a global scale.

“When women trade internationally, they earn almost three times more than those who sell locally,” she emphasized. “The WEIDE Fund is about giving Nigerian women the tools, skills, and market access to multiply those gains.”





Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, expressed government support for the initiative, describing women’s empathy as a “superpower” in business that fosters impactful solutions.

President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dr. Dele Oye, hailed the programme as a boost to Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy and strengthening its role in global digital trade.

okay.ng reports that the WEIDE Fund is jointly launched by the WTO, International Trade Centre (ITC), and NEPC to enhance women’s participation in cross-border e-commerce.