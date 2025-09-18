Ohanaeze Leader Urges Federal Government to Free Nnamdi Kanu for Urgent Medical Care

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, has appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in order to enable him to access proper medical treatment.

Azuta-Mbata emphasized that Kanu’s continued detention serves no significant benefit to the country, noting that a political solution remains the most sustainable path forward.

Speaking in a video message shared on Thursday, he said, “Secondly, I would like to call upon the federal government of Nigeria to quickly release Nnamdi Kanu. The Government has no serious advantage in keeping him. It is important that the government ensures his safety and his welfare, and that the Government must allow him to go and get medical treatment as quickly as possible.”

Kanu, who was arrested in 2015 on charges of treasonable felony, jumped bail in 2017 and later fled the country. He was re-arrested in Kenya in June 2021 during a controversial operation led by Nigerian security operatives and has since remained in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).





The Ohanaeze President General also used the opportunity to urge Igbos across Nigeria to actively participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise. He stressed the importance of acquiring Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), describing them as essential for political empowerment.

“I’m calling upon Ndigbo-nine (Igbos in general) wherever you are in Nigeria to quickly go and take advantage of the voter registration exercise that is going on right now. Go and get your cards as quickly as possible,” he said.

Azuta-Mbata concluded by reminding the government that political dialogue should replace punitive measures in handling issues related to IPOB’s detained leader.

okay.ng reports that his appeal resonates at a time when conversations on national unity and inclusive governance remain dominant across Nigeria.