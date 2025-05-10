Ogun State to Establish Land Management Agency to Enhance Agricultural Investment

The Ogun State Government has announced plans to create a Land Management Agency, evolving from the existing Framework for Responsible and Inclusive Land-Intensive Agricultural Investments (FRILIA), which operates under the World Bank-supported Ogun State Economic Transformation Project (OGSTEP).

The proposal was revealed at a stakeholders’ review workshop held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, aimed at advancing the technical implementation of FRILIA.

Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Mr. Bolu Owotomo, represented by Permanent Secretary Mrs. Kehinde Jokotoye, described the agency as a “landmark initiative” that will establish a legal framework for inclusive and sustainable land governance in Ogun State. He stated, “The enactment of the bill to establish the agency will solidify Ogun State’s leadership in land management and serve as a model for other regions in Nigeria.”

Owotomo highlighted that institutionalizing FRILIA into a land management agency would improve coordination of land-use policies and promote responsible agricultural development. “It will embed FRILIA’s principles across sectors, aligning inter-agency efforts for greater impact,” he added.





The commissioner further noted that FRILIA has addressed challenges related to land acquisition, utilization, and investment transparency by auditing over 62,000 hectares of government-acquired agricultural land, creating a strong foundation for strategic land-use planning. “More than 4,000 hectares have already been allocated transparently to agri-food investors using structured evaluation frameworks,” he said.

Additional toolkits developed under FRILIA include Environmental and Social Risk Management, a Grievance Redress Mechanism, and frameworks for Resettlement, Valuation, and Compensation.

The State Solicitor-General, Mr. Segun Olaotan, explained that the agency will be headed by a Director-General appointed by the Governor, under a board chaired by the Commissioner for Agriculture, including representatives from key sectors and a legal adviser to ensure compliance and policy formulation.

OGSTEP FRILIA Specialist, Mr. Oladipupo Sofowora, emphasized the initiative’s role in building investor trust and fostering beneficial partnerships between government, investors, and host communities, many of which have begun receiving social amenities from agricultural investors.





Chairman of the OGSTEP Project Technical Committee and Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr. Olaolu Olabimtan, praised the transparency introduced by FRILIA, saying it has created a conducive environment for agricultural investments benefiting both investors and communities.

World Bank FRILIA Expert Mr. Darryl Vhugen commended Ogun State as a trailblazer in Nigeria for its exemplary implementation of the framework and stressed the importance of sustaining transparency and stakeholder collaboration to attract further investment and job creation.

Hon. Ifedolapo Owode, Chairman of the Ogun State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, assured stakeholders of the legislature’s commitment to promptly pass the bill.

OGSTEP Project Coordinator Mrs. Mosun Owo-Odusi noted that the week-long technical mission includes training prospective Land Management Authority staff and a field visit to the FRILIA Pilot Project Site.