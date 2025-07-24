Ogun State Bolsters Amotekun Corps with 550 Recruits to Enhance Security Network

In a decisive step to reinforce security in Ogun State, the government has inducted 550 new operatives into the Ogun State Security Network Agency, popularly known as the Amotekun Corps. This move reflects a strategic investment aimed at strengthening the State’s security architecture.

Speaking during the passing out parade, the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, emphasized the recruitment as “a sustained investment in the State’s security architecture,” underlining his administration’s dedication to safeguarding lives and property. Okay.ng reports that Abiodun, represented by his deputy, explained that this initiative is part of a broader effort to further fortify the security framework within the state.

He noted that the ceremony marks a pivotal moment in the collective quest for a safer Ogun, highlighting that Amotekun complements federal agencies by harnessing community trust and local intelligence. The governor attributed Ogun’s relative peace to “strategic planning, sustained investment, and collaborative efforts,” all aligned with his administration’s “Building Our Future Together Agenda.”

Abiodun urged the new officers to view their graduation not as a formality but as a “powerful affirmation of their readiness to serve and safeguard the communities and the State.” He affirmed that this community policing model remains a cornerstone of the State’s security strategy.





Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (rtd.), the State Corps Commander, expressed gratitude towards the State government’s transformative support, which has reinforced Amotekun’s operational capabilities. He stated that the recruitment would significantly boost community safety and the agency’s ability to tackle security threats.

Adedigba also appealed for expanded infrastructure and operational resources, pointing out the need for a larger State Headquarters and enhanced mobility tools to improve response times. He urged the new recruits to maintain dignity and prioritize citizen safety as they deploy across the State.