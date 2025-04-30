Ogun State Advocates for Noise Pollution Control on International Noise Awareness Day

The Ogun State Government has urged its residents to maintain healthy communication habits that do not contribute to noise pollution, in line with the 2025 International Noise Awareness Day, okay.ng reports.

Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, highlighted the significance of responsible communication in a statement marking the occasion under the theme, “Protect Your Hearing, Protect Your Health.”

Oresanya stressed that while communication is essential, noise pollution is a serious environmental and public health issue. He described noise pollution as a nuisance with profound implications for public well-being and quality of life.

He called on citizens to be mindful of the noise they create and to actively work towards quieter, healthier environments. “It is realisation of this the Ministry of Environment is using the celebration to remind residents of the maximum permissible noise level for residential places, places of worship, places of Entertainment and Commercial areas,” he said.





He detailed the permissible noise levels: 50 decibels during the day and 35 at night for residential areas; 60 decibels during the day and 40 at night for places of worship; and the same limits for entertainment and commercial centers.

Oresanya urged households, community leaders, and operators of entertainment and commercial venues to comply strictly with these limits, warning of sanctions for violators. In 2024, the government sanctioned 175 noise polluters, including religious centers and commercial outlets, shutting down 45 for non-compliance.

He also called on Community Development Associations to enforce noise limits agreed upon by residents, pledging ongoing government efforts in awareness campaigns and stakeholder engagement to promote voluntary compliance.