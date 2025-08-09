Ogun Govt Tells Gbenga Daniel to Obey Planning Laws, Denies Political Persecution

The Ogun State Government has dismissed allegations of political persecution by Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel, advising the former governor to comply with lawful directives instead of “crying foul.”

Earlier on Saturday, Daniel accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of targeting his Sagamu residence, Conference Hotels Limited, and Conference Hotel Annex for demolition under the Ogun State Urban and Regional Planning and Development Law No. 61 of 2022. He claimed the structures were legally built before the law came into effect and described the government’s move as politically motivated.

Responding in a statement, Kayode Akinmade, Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Strategy, said Daniel’s properties were among many in Sagamu GRA served with Contravention and Quit Notices during a state-wide urban renewal exercise.

“Otunba Gbenga Daniel’s building happens to be within the Sagamu GRA and among those that were served notices as required under the Town Planning Law and Regulation of Ogun State. Many other structures were also similarly served,” Akinmade explained.





He stressed that the government is conducting a development audit to verify the permit status of all buildings in designated GRAs, a process that began in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, and has now extended to Sagamu and Ijebu-Ode.

Akinmade accused Daniel of attempting to politicise a routine procedure, saying: “In what has become a familiar pattern, Senator Daniel and his Media Office have been ascribing political motives to a routine procedure, suggesting that they have something to hide.”

The government maintained that Daniel, like every other property owner, is expected to submit his planning permit and land title for verification within the stipulated timeframe.

“Nobody is bigger than the State. Senator Gbenga Daniel is distinguished no doubt, but he is not bigger than Ogun State. He should submit himself unreservedly to the same laws he once swore twice to uphold,” the statement read.





The Special Adviser concluded by urging the former governor to follow due process, noting that the law offers no exemptions except those explicitly provided for within its provisions.