Ogun governor gifts BBNaija’s Laycon N5m, three-bedroom bungalow

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has gifted the sum of N5 million and a three-bungalow to the winner of the Big Brother Naija Season 5, Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon.

The governor also appointed the 26-year-old as Ogun State Youth Ambassador.

Abiodun made this announcement when he received Laycon at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He said: “Once again, I congratulate you and on this note, I hereby appoint you as Youth Ambassador of Ogun State. I look forward to working with you to be a model of good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, integrity that are general attributes of Ogun State, and in fact, your homestead, Odeda.”

“We believe that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrimes and kidnapping amongst other negative tendencies.”

“Despite all the odds, temptations, and provocations in the House, I am proud that you came out unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act.”

“You have also demonstrated with the way you carried out your assigned tasks in the House with comportment; intellectual responses to questions and; your spirit of fair-play, that your academic achievement at the University of Lagos was earned. This has also shown that our Universities can and still produce graduates that are found worthy in character and good learning.”