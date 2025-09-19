Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun Cautions Ijebu Kingmakers on Fair Selection of New Awujale

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has urged the kingmakers of Ijebu land and the newly formed administrative body to ensure transparency and neutrality in the process of selecting the next Awujale, following the passing of Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The revered monarch, who reigned for 65 years, passed away in July at the age of 91, leaving the historic throne vacant. According to tradition, the Fusengbuwa ruling house is expected to produce the next Awujale.

During a meeting with the kingmakers at the Governor’s Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, emphasized the need for a “detailed and well-coordinated process” in choosing the new king.

“The government is ready to support the administrative body because their success is crucial to the sustainability of late Awujale Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona’s legacy,” Abiodun stated, stressing the importance of unity among the kingmakers.





The administrative body, chaired by Sunny Kuku, was inaugurated in August to oversee the affairs of Ijebu Ode pending the enthronement of the new monarch.

Hamzat reaffirmed that the process must align with the Obas and Chiefs Laws of Ogun State, ensuring legality and fairness.

Responding, Kuku, who also serves as the Ogbeni Oja of Ijebu land and co-founder of EKO Hospital in Lagos, pledged to discharge his duties with honesty and integrity. “There is no doubt that our duty is a highly honourable, yet sensitive one. We would commit ourselves to doing what is right, as our reputations are on the line,” he said.

okay.ng reports that anticipation continues to grow among the Ijebu people as they await the formal selection of the new Awujale.