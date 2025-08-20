Ogun APC Suspends Senator Gbenga Daniel and Loyalist Over Alleged Anti-Party Activities

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the suspension of former governor and current senator representing Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, alongside one of his close associates, Hon. Kunle Folarin, over alleged anti-party conduct.

In a statement released on Tuesday by the party’s Director of Publicity, Nuberu Olufemi, the suspension was ratified at the State Working Committee (SWC) meeting presided over by the state chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi.

According to Olufemi, Daniel, who hails from Ward 4 in Sagamu, and Folarin, from Ward 6 of the same local government, were found guilty of misconduct and activities deemed contrary to the party’s interest after thorough investigations by their wards’ disciplinary committees.

The committees disclosed that both men were invited to defend themselves but failed to honour the invitations. The statement read in part:





“Ward 4, Sagamu Local Government set up a disciplinary committee on the alleged misconduct bordering on anti-party activities committed by Senator Gbenga Daniel.

Similarly, Ward 6, Sagamu Local Government set up a disciplinary committee on the allegations of gross misconduct and anti-party activities allegedly committed by Hon. Kunle Folarin.

They wrote to the members under investigation, inviting them to the disciplinary meetings at which they were to be heard and allowed to present evidence in their defence or request pardon from the party. However, both members failed to respond.”

The committees further alleged that the duo not only ignored the summons but also attempted to intimidate party members and pressured them to withdraw petitions filed against them.





“Upon due consideration, the committees suspended the members indefinitely, pending further investigation and the outcome of the inquiry,” the statement added.

okay.ng reports that copies of the suspension letters were forwarded to the state chairman, who endorsed the decision, affirming the party’s commitment to discipline and constitutional order.